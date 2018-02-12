Hibs plan tribute to Liam Miller before Aberdeen match

HIBERNIAN are set to mark the career of former star Liam Miller before this Saturday’s fixture with Aberdeen after the Republic of Ireland international passed away on Friday at the age of 36 following a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Miller made over 70 appearances for the Easter Road side between 2009 and 2011, scoring seven times and his former clubs paid their own tributes before matches over the weekend.

The midfielder began his career at Celtic, where players and fans held a minute’s silence before Saturday’s Scottish Cup tie with Partick Thistle.

He joined Manchester United in 2004 and players donned black armbands in Sunday’s 1-0 defeat to Newcastle United, while former manager Sir Alex Ferguson described Miller as “a good professional who served the club in an excellent manner”.

Miller later represented hometown club Cork City where supporters held an applause during the President’s Cup match with Dundalk on Saturday.

Ex-Hibs teammate Danny Galbraith described Miller as a “model pro,” adding: “When he joined Hibs, it was a guy who had played in the Champions League, but he never expected to be treated any differently, he came in and got on with it.

“The game that really sticks out for me was the one at Ibrox against Rangers in 2010 when we won 3-0; he was by far the best player on the pitch that night.”

Galbraith continued: “He was a model pro, very down to earth, very humble and a great player to go along with that.”

A spokesman for Hibs said: “We were very saddened to learn of the passing of Liam Miller following a short battle with cancer. He was well-liked during his spell at the club; a player who displayed his qualities consistently across 76 appearances.

“We would like to pass on our condolences to his family and friends at this sad time.”