Heat forces ScotRail train cancellations today

Soaring temperatures are already causing disruption to ScotRail passengers today with cancellations on the Glasgow-Lanark line.

The train operator has announced 13 services will not run or have their journeys curtailed this afternoon.

That will cut direct trains by half to hourly, including during the afternoon rush hour.

The disruption follows all trains being halted at Glasgow Central - Scotland's busiest station - last night after several sets of points between tracks expanded in the heat and stopped working.

Temperatures are forecast to reach 31C in Glasgow after hitting 28C yesterday.

The ScotRail Alliance with track owner Network Rail said: "Due to a speed restriction because of high track temperatures between Glasgow Central and Lanark, disruption is expected until 6:30pm today.

BACKGROUND: Glasgow Central passengers hit by hot weather faults

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “Last night’s problems were caused by a fault with with the air-driven points equipment which moves the rails to switch trains between one track and another at the junctions outside Central.

“A drop in air pressure due to a loose air hose caused the equipment to fail and the exact cause of this fault is still under investigation.

"With record breaking hot weather predicted in Scotland, Network Rail has activated its extreme weather action team to ensure passengers are kept safe and our railway keeps running as reliably as possible."

David Dickson, Network Rail’s Infrastructure director for the ScotRail Alliance said: “On very sunny days, rails in direct sunshine can be as much as 20 degrees centigrade above air temperature causing the steel to expand markedly and could, if not carefully monitored and action taken, buckle causing travel disruption.

“Our engineers and specialist extreme weather teams are monitoring track-side temperatures and vulnerable locations and will, if necessary, introduce temporary speed restrictions during the hottest part of the day to keep trains running, albeit more slowly than normal.”

He said some parts of rails were painted white so they absorbed less heat and expanded less.