Network Rail has sent engineers to the scene after reports of a points failure at Haymarket West Junction on Thursday afternoon.
The failure has affected services that are travelling from Glasgow Queen Street to Edinburgh and Edinburgh to Fife.
The disruption means ScotRail are currently unable to run services for these routes.
A Network Rail spokesperson said: “We've received reports of a points failure at Haymarket West Junction, which is affecting services that are travelling from Glasgow Queen Street to Edinburgh and from Edinburgh to Fife.”
A ScotRail spokesperson said: “Network Rail Scotland has informed us of a points failure in the Haymarket area, which means we're currently unable to run services from Queen Street to Edinburgh, and from Edinburgh to Fife.”
Replacement bus services are currently in place.