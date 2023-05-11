Single-decker buses which will drive themselves to link Fife and Edinburgh.

The driver demonstrating the bus in autonomous mode by taking his hands off the wheel while crossing the Forth Road Bridge. Picture: The Scotsman

Autonomous buses were shown off on the Forth Road Bridge on Thursday ahead of going into passenger service in the most complex test of the technology anywhere in the world.

The first fare-paying passengers will be able to use the ground-breaking vehicles on a 14-mile route between the Ferrytoll park and ride near the Forth Road Bridge and Edinburgh Park from Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A “safety driver” will remain at the wheel but most of the route via the bridge and the M90, M9 and M8 motorways will be operated in autonomous mode, with computers on the bus controlling the speed and steering, and applying the brakes if needed.

Stagecoach autonomous bus safety driver Stuart Doidge, left, with transport minister Kevin Stewart at the wheel. Picture: The Scotsman

Passengers will be advised to wear seat belts, but operator Stagecoach said that was no different to its other buses which were fitted with them.

The CAVForth – Connected and Autonomous Vehicles Forth – trial will continue until 2025 and is Britain’s first full-size autonomous bus operation.

Fusion Processing, which is responsible for the technology involved, said the route was “by far the most complex and ambitious in the world”.

Stagecoach said a second member of staff – a “bus captain” – would be aboard to help passengers get on and off, sell tickets and answer queries.

The Perth-based bus firm said it eventually expected to be able to dispense with the safety driver, but the bus captain would remain on board to take over in an emergency.