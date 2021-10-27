Glasgow Clyde Tunnel crash: Lane closed as three vehicles involved in collision at slip road of tunnel

Emergency services attended a three-vehicle crash at the Clyde Tunnel in Glasgow on Wednesday night with one lane closed.

By Hannah Brown
Wednesday, 27th October 2021, 8:40 pm
Updated Wednesday, 27th October 2021, 8:45 pm
The three-vehicle crash happened at around 6pm on Wednesday night at the slip road for the Clyde Tunnel at Balshagray Avenue in Glasgow.
Three vehicles are involved in the crash and the Scottish Ambulance Service attended the scene.

Three vehicles are involved in the crash and the Scottish Ambulance Service attended the scene.

Traffic Scotland reported just after 8pm that one lane remains restricted northbound on the north side of the Clyde Tunnel due to the crash.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.15 pm on Wednesday, 27 October, 2021, police received a report of a three vehicle road crash at the slip road for the Clyde Tunnel at Balshagray Avenue, Glasgow.

“SAS is currently at the scene.”

