The three-vehicle crash happened at around 6pm on Wednesday night at the slip road for the Clyde Tunnel at Balshagray Avenue in Glasgow.

The incident occurred at around 6pm on Wednesday night at the slip road for the Clyde Tunnel at Balshagray Avenue in Glasgow.

Three vehicles are involved in the crash and the Scottish Ambulance Service attended the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Traffic Scotland reported just after 8pm that one lane remains restricted northbound on the north side of the Clyde Tunnel due to the crash.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.15 pm on Wednesday, 27 October, 2021, police received a report of a three vehicle road crash at the slip road for the Clyde Tunnel at Balshagray Avenue, Glasgow.

“SAS is currently at the scene.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.