Glasgow Airport staff strike causes lengthy security delays

Passengers using Glasgow Airport are experiencing lengthy delays after airport staff went on a strike.

Members of the Unite union at Glasgow and Aberdeen Airports walked out at 4am on Friday 7 June as part one of two 12-hour strikes by security staff, fire and operations teams.

The industrial action comes after a breakdown in talks about pensions and pay with the airport owners AGS.

Passengers at Glasgow Airport took to social media to express frustration.

READ MORE: Further strike action planned by Glasgow Airport staff



One user, @4pointUK said: "unbelievable queues at Glasgow airport security this morning despite radio reports that passengers wouldn’t be impacted by strike."

Glasgow Airport said queue time did not exceed one hour at any stage this morning and flights were departing.

A Glasgow Airport spokesman said:

“We encountered longer than normal security times for a short period during our peak departure time and would apologise to our passengers for any inconvenience caused.

“It is important to highlight that the airport is fully operational and our contingencies are in place.

“We are working hard to ensure we keep any disruption to an absolute minimum during this period of industrial action.”



READ MORE: Revealed: Flights were suspended at Glasgow Airport ‘after note found on plane’

Pat McIlvogue, Unite regional officer said: “It is outrageous that management at Glasgow Airport are prepared to put passengers and other campus employees lives at risk by refusing workers access to the usual on-site car park.

"This is an infantile way to behave that could potentially have catastrophic consequences.”

Mr McIlvogue added: "For the avoidance of doubt and to empirically set the record straight Unite has multiple times this week requested to meet with management to seek remedy to the dispute on pay and pensions. This has been met with a wall of silence.

"Let’s make it crystal clear here, the Airport is not taking up that offer and is spending its energy in petty behaviour that will potentially put travellers at risk.

"Stop this and meet with Unite to find a remedy to this dispute. We will meet them at any time under any auspices including ACAS, of which they are breaking the 2016 Agreement on Pensions. ”