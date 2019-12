Have your say

EasyJet is to launch Scotland's first route to Gibraltar among five new routes from Edinburgh and Glasgow next year.

The year-round link to the British overseas territory from Edinburgh will be joined by a summer route from the capital to Catania in Sicily.

EasyJet is to launch Scotland's first route to Gibraltar among five new routes from Edinburgh and Glasgow next year.

Glasgow will get new links to Barcelona, Dalaman and Pula.

The expansion is expected to create around 100 jobs.