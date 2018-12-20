Gatwick Airport closed after drones flown near runway

Ten thousand passengers have suffered flight chaos after the runway at Gatwick Airport was closed due to drones being flown nearby.

Flights in and out of the UK’s second busiest airport were suspended about 9pm last night after two of the devices were seen near the West Sussex airfield.

Gatwick announced the runway had reopened about 3am today, but 45 minutes later it was shut again after a further sighting of drones.

Gatwick’s chief operating officer Chris Woodroofe said drones had been spotted over the airport as late as 7am.

He blasted the “irresponsible” act, telling BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that 10,000 people had been affected by the closure, including 2,000 whose flights had been unable to take off.

He said two drones had been seen flying “over the perimeter fence and into where the runway operates from”.