Future of Edinburgh-Beijing flights in doubt

Scotland's only direct flights to China were today in doubt after Hainan Airlines stopped taking bookings for its Edinburgh-Beijing route from September.

The move will also affect the airline's route to Dublin, since the flights served both the Scottish and Irish capitals.

It comes less than a year after the service was launched in June last year.

Aviation development firm Routes Online reported: "Hainan Airlines in recent inventory update closed reservations for Beijing-Dublin-Edinburgh-Beijing and Beijing-Edinburgh-Dublin-Beijing routing, for travel on/after 1 September.

"The airline currently operates both routing twice weekly each, on board Boeing 787-9 aircraft."

Hainan's European call centre confirmed: "From September, there are no scheduled flights right now. There are no flights next year."

It is not yet clear whether the route is being axed or reduced to summer only.