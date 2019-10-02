Future of A9 and A96 dualling schemes "up for debate" - Transport Scotland

Doubts have been cast over the future of the £6 billion dualling of the A9 and A96 after the Scottish Government's head of roads said it was "up for debate".

The admission comes after environmental campaigners have lobbied ministers to halt the huge road building projects following the SNP administration's declaration of a "climate emergency".

Transport Scotland head of roads Hugh Gillies told the Scottish Parliament's connectivity committee: ""All this is up for debate as part of the strategic transport projects review."

He was responding to Scottish Greens transport spokesman John Finnie, who had asked him: "Is there a review of whether we are going to continue with the dualling of the A9 and A96?"