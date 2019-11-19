Furious shop owner compares Edinburgh council to 'communist' regime over parking ticket

A SEETHING shop owner has slammed parking attendants for slapping a ticket on his car after he tried to squeeze it into a space on Easter Road.
Andy Zalewski posted a picture of his Fiat Panda online with one wheel perched on the pavement and another clipping a double-yellow line.
In an accompanying post, he compared council chiefs’ policy to the previous communist regime of his Polish homeland.
“It’s not as though I was double-parked in the middle of the road or obstructing space for pedestrians,” fumed Mr Zalewski, 34, who runs a honey shop. “It was parked the best I could in the conditions I was provided with.”
Mr Zalewski is now appealing the £30 fine incurred after struggling to find overnight parking close to his home as nearby construction work put spaces at more of a premium.
“This sort of behaviour is a perfect example of bureaucracy going wild,” he added. “I grew up in a communist country so behaviour like this is no news to me.
“But it is really surprising that in well developed western country such as Scotland, a vicious behaviour is accepted by public institutions.
“I am asking for voiding this parking due to the social injustice it represents."
Edinburgh City Council have been approached for comment.