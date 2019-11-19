Furious shop owner compares Edinburgh council to 'communist' regime over parking ticket

Have your say

A SEETHING shop owner has slammed parking attendants for slapping a ticket on his car after he tried to squeeze it into a space on Easter Road.

Andy Zalewski posted a picture of his Fiat Panda online with one wheel perched on the pavement and another clipping a double-yellow line.

Andy Zalewski runs Edinburgh Honey Co with partner Marta Kozlowska

In an accompanying post, he compared council chiefs’ policy to the previous communist regime of his Polish homeland.

“It’s not as though I was double-parked in the middle of the road or obstructing space for pedestrians,” fumed Mr Zalewski, 34, who runs a honey shop. “It was parked the best I could in the conditions I was provided with.”

Mr Zalewski is now appealing the £30 fine incurred after struggling to find overnight parking close to his home as nearby construction work put spaces at more of a premium.

“This sort of behaviour is a perfect example of bureaucracy going wild,” he added. “I grew up in a communist country so behaviour like this is no news to me.

“But it is really surprising that in well developed western country such as Scotland, a vicious behaviour is accepted by public institutions.

“I am asking for voiding this parking due to the social injustice it represents."

Edinburgh City Council have been approached for comment.