One person has been taken to hospital after an explosion and fire at a recycling centre that left motorists facing disruption after a key bridge was closed, with the M90 closed in both directions in Perth.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said the alarm was raised at 12.39am on Tuesday and the blaze involved about 200 tonnes of scrap metal with six fire engines and other specialist appliances are tackling the blaze.

One person has been taken to hospital following the incident.

The M90 is currently closed but diversions are in place but people are being advised to avoid the area.

Tayside Police said: "M90 Friarton Bridge, Perth, has been closed in both directions due to an explosion at premises in the harbour area of Friarton Road.

"Emergency services are at the scene and people are advised to avoid the area."

The Scottish Ambulance Service said it was called out at 12.44am and sent two ambulances and a special operations team to the scene.

The service said: “We transported one patient to Ninewells Hospital.”

At 09:20, an update from Traffic Scotland said: "The Friarton Bridge remains CLOSED both ways due to a serious fire. Police are directing traffic locally through Perth but are asking drivers to avoid the area."

It said there were delays of up to an hour on the alternative A90 route.

Perth and Kinross Council said: "Please stay safe if you're in the harbour area/Friarton and follow advice from emergency services. Also be aware of likely impact on roads around Perth due to closure of Friarton Bridge."

Scottish Greens Mid Scotland and Fife MSP Mark Ruskell said: “This is a very concerning incident and my team and I are monitoring events very closely.

“My understanding is there has been some kind of explosion around an industrial recycling centre in the early hours, causing a significant fire and sending thick smoke high into the air.

“Because of the nature of the incident there is clearly some disruption for locals and for commuters as the Friarton Bridge - the main link towards Dundee and Edinburgh and surrounding areas for example - has been closed.

“I would ask people to exercise patience and where they can seek alternative routes to allow first responders and other agencies to go about their work.