Motorists are facing disruption after a key bridge was closed following a major fire in the area.

Six fire engines and other specialist appliances are tackling a large fire in an industrial recycling centre at Friarton Bridge Park, Perth.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said the alarm was raised at 12.39am on Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police Scotland said that the M90 Friarton Bridge, Perth, has been closed in both directions due to the explosion at premises in the harbour area of Friarton Road.

A police spokesman said: “Emergency services are at the scene and people are advised to avoid the area.”

Traffic Scotland tweeted: “The Friarton Bridge remains closed both ways this morning due to a serious fire in the industrial estate below the bridge.

“Police are directing traffic locally through Perth and are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible.”

There were no reports of any casualties.

Motorists are facing disruption after a key bridge was closed following a major fire in the area.

Following the blaze in Perth at an industrial unit near the Friarton Bridge overnight, Scottish Greens Mid Scotland and Fife MSP Mark Ruskell said: “This is a very concerning incident and my team and I are monitoring events very closely.

“My understanding is there has been some kind of explosion around an industrial recycling centre in the early hours, causing a significant fire and sending thick smoke high into the air.

“Because of the nature of the incident there is clearly some disruption for locals and for commuters as the Friarton Bridge - the main link towards Dundee and Edinburgh and surrounding areas for example - has been closed.

“I would ask people to exercise patience and where they can seek alternative routes to allow first responders and other agencies to go about their work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad