Four days of strikes at Edinburgh train caterer Rail Gourmet over alleged Covid harassment

Workers in Edinburgh at train catering firm Rail Gourmet are to strike for four days over alleged management harassment after a Covid outbreak, the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) announced today.

By Alastair Dalton
Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 4:45 pm
The company supplies operators such as LNER.

The move followed unanimous backing for the walkouts among staff voting.

The RMT said 24-hour strikes would start at 6am on July 14, 17-18 and 31.

LNER is among cross-Border train operators supplied by Rail Gourmet in Edinburgh. Picture: LNER

It claims staff faced disciplinary action after The Scotsman revealed managers had told them to make up symptoms to get Covid tests after an outbreak.

LNER catering firm Rail Gourmet staff vote to strike amid bullying claims

RMT general secretary, Mick Lynch, said: “‎This dispute is all about respect and justice in the workplace.

"A culture of bullying and harassment has been allowed to develop at Edinburgh Waverley which has led to a wholesale breakdown in industrial relations.

"Our members are saying enough is enough.

“It's now down to Rail Gourmet to tackle these long-running and deep-seated issues and ensure our members are no longer confronted with this toxic working environment.”

