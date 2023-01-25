Forth crossings: from bridge tolls to ferries, how we have crossed the River Forth

The way we cross the River Forth has changed beyond recognition over the decades.
From ferries to bridge tolls, from the Forth Road Bridge to the Queensferry Crossing, generations have made the journey by car, bus, bike taxi … and boat.
The news this week that a ferry could run from Leith to Kirkcaldy sparked memories of previous sailings which were a daily occurrence until the Forth Road Bridge opened in 1964.
These pictures look back through the decades at just how much has changed travelling from the capital to the Kingdom.
Stagecoach chief executive Brian Souter on board the hovercraft
Photo: Jane Barlow
A landmark day as a new one-way-pay scheme came into action leaving empty south-bound toll booths
Photo: ALAN LEDGERWOOD
Forth Road Bridge traffic - cars and buses tail-back at the toll booths in 1964.
Photo: Unknown
April 1991 - the launch of the new ferry service from Burntisland to Edinburgh. The official ceremony was peformed by Linda Cameron (6) from Burntisland who won a competition run by the Fife Free Press, to do the honours. She was put forward by her gran, Margaret Casey, to launch the 780-foot catamaran.
Photo: na