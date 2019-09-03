Forth Bridge trespasser removed but rail services cancelled

ScotRail has cancelled at least 13 services through Fife after an incident on the Forth Bridge today.

A person who was trespassing on the Forth Bridge has now been taken to safety.

ScotRail said this afternoon: “The person has been taken to a place of safety and services are beginning to return to normal.

“This will take time though as trains and crew are out of position.”

British Transport Police were involved in the incident. A spokesman said: “Officers were called at 10.01am on 03/09 to the Forth Rail Bridge, North Queensferry, following a report concerning the welfare of a man.

“The man has since been removed from harm’s way and is being taken to a place of safety.”

In an update to passengers, ScotRail said: “Train services running through these stations are returning to normal but some services may still be delayed or revised.

“Disruption is expected to last until around 4pm today.”

You may also be interested in:

Kirkcaldy coffee shop plans to expand

Kings Live Lounge: Kirkcaldy’s newest bar set to open this week

Fife property: Stunning period villa in central Kirkcaldy

The following services through Fife have been cancelled:

13:21 Glenrothes With Thornton to Edinburgh due 14:24

13:38 Glenrothes With Thornton to Edinburgh due 14:43

13:39 Edinburgh to Glenrothes With Thornton due 14:37

13:48 Edinburgh to Glenrothes With Thornton due 14:51

13:53 Glenrothes With Thornton to Edinburgh due 14:52

14:07 Edinburgh to Glenrothes With Thornton due 15:04

14:23 Edinburgh to Cowdenbeath due 15:07

14:23 Glenrothes With Thornton to Edinburgh due 15:23

14:24 Cowdenbeath to Edinburgh due 15:14

14:39 Glenrothes With Thornton to Edinburgh due 15:44

14:40 Edinburgh to Glenrothes With Thornton due 15:38

14:49 Edinburgh to Glenrothes With Thornton due 15:50

14:53 Glenrothes With Thornton to Edinburgh due 15:54

15:08 Edinburgh to Glenrothes With Thornton due 16:04

15:18 Edinburgh to Cowdenbeath due 16:02

15:20 Glenrothes With Thornton to Tweedbank due 17:21

15:26 Cowdenbeath to Edinburgh due 16:14

15:38 Edinburgh to Glenrothes With Thornton due 16:37

15:45 Edinburgh to Glenrothes With Thornton due 16:47