Forth Bridge closed to trains after reports of trespasser

TRAINS on the Forth Bridge have been halted in both directions following reports of a trespasser on the line.

Emergency response units have rushed to the scene to assist local officers following 'concerns for a man's welfare'.

ScotRail say replacement bus services will be in place between Inverkeithing and Edinburgh Gateway until at least 12:00 while the incident is investigated.

A British Transport Police spokesman said: “Officers were called at 10.01am to the Forth Rail Bridge, North Queensferry, following a report concerning the welfare of a man.

“They remain at the scene and the incident is ongoing.”

Scotrail said it was working closely with the emergency services.

Rail tickets can be used on Edinburgh Trams between Edinburgh and Edinburgh Gateway, while they are also being accepted on Stagecoach East services around the Fife Circle, on routes.

Those travelling from the Capital to Fife or vice versa have been urged to check the latest travel information before setting off.