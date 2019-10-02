Former Thomas Cook workers protest in Westminster over being 'abandoned' by Government

Former Thomas Cook workers are staging protests in Westminster on Wednesday amid claims they were "abandoned" by the Government.

They will hand in petitions to 10 Downing Street and the Business Department, calling for a full inquiry into the travel giant's collapse and for the company's directors to pay back their bonuses.

The workers will also call on Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom to make sure they receive their unpaid wages.

They were not paid their monthly wages on Monday, and many are now having problems with rent and mortgage payments, according to the Unite union.

Assistant general secretary Diana Holland said: "Unite is pleased to be supporting the lobby and protest in Parliament that has been organised by Thomas Cook workers who lost their jobs without warning.

"The fact that workers are coming to Parliament from all parts of the UK demonstrates just how angry workers are with the Government, which they rightly believe has abandoned them.

"This week, workers have been left with no income as their wages were not paid.

"Workers do not understand how the profitable Thomas Cook airline was allowed to collapse while the European subsidiaries were able to continue to fly.

"The very least the Thomas Cook workers deserve is to receive an answer to the question as to why the company was allowed to collapse, as well as an explanation from the Government as to its lack of action in the lead-up."