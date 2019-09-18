Flybe plane from Edinburgh Airport to Birmingham declares mid-air emergency

A FLIGHT from Edinburgh to Birmingham declared a mid-air emergency last night after a technical fault on the aircraft.

Flight BE855, with 50 passengers on board, is understood to have broadcast an emergency code around 10pm on Tuesday evening.

Fire engines were waiting on the runway but the plane landed safely and Flybe said all passengers disembarked without incident. The exact nature of the fault was not revealed.

The plane, a De Haviland Dash 8-400, was due to take off from Edinburgh at 8.40pm but was around an hour late in leaving. It completed the flight within the normal journey time and landed at 10.32pm.

A spokesman for the airline said: "Flybe can confirm that the flight landed safely as normal this evening at Birmingham Airport following a technical fault with the aircraft.

"The pilot followed all required procedures and all 50 passengers disembarked as normal when the aircraft arrived on stand without any adverse reaction.



"As is standard procedure the airport put its emergency vehicles on standby as a precautionary measure.



"The safety of its passengers and crew is the airline's number one priority and Flybe apologises for any inconvenience experienced."