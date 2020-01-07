Flybe passenger plane aborts Edinburgh landing in high winds

Have your say

Pilot lands plane safely at second attempt

HIGH winds forced a passenger plane into an aborted landing on approach to Edinburgh Airport today.

The pilot of Flybe turbo-prop flight BE762 from Southampton performed a 'go-around' before landing safely at the second attempt.

Witnesses reported seeing the plane climb sharply over the Forth before banking and heading north.

A flight-tracker showed the plane flying over Fife before looping back around to begin its approach again as winds of nearly 70mph were reported.

It landed shortly after 10.40am - 17 minutes behind schedule.

A Flybe spokeswoman said: "Flybe can confirm that the above flight performed a standard ‘go-around’ procedure on approach into Edinburgh airport this morning due to high winds following which the aircraft landed as normal.

"Our pilots are highly trained. They have the necessary skills and training and procedures required to assess and make the required operational decisions to conduct a safe flight in adverse weather conditions.

"As such, taking off and landing in strong and gusty winds is just part of a day’s work."