Flooding shuts main Edinburgh/Glasgow to Inverness rail line

Have your say

Flooding has forced the cancellation of trains on the main rail line to the Highlands today.

Tracks were under water between Carrbridge and Inverness after heavy rain.

Trains to and from Edinburgh and Glasgow were unable to get further north than Aviemore.

Services halted included the 08:45am Inverness to Glasgow Queen Street.

ScotRail reported: "Due to heavy rain flooding the railway between Inverness and Carrbridge all lines are closed.

"For safety reasons, the line has been closed.

"Staff are on site monitoring the flooding and will advise when it is safe to run trains again.

"Train services between Edinburgh and Inverness will be terminated at and started back from Aviemore.

"Train services between Glasgow Queen Street and Inverness will be terminated at and started back from Aviemore."

ScotRail said disruption was expected to continue until 10:15am.

It said passengers would be switched to replacement buses in Inverness and Perth.