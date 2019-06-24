Flooding in Edinburgh: Here's where drivers are being hit

Have your say

Motorists are being affected by flash flooding on various roads across Edinburgh this afternoon, with one road closed due to 'subsidence.'

Edinburgh Travel News, which is run by members of the council's roads team, said there has been some flooding on the A90 road at Cramond Brig.

The tweet adds: "Very slow passing through so please approach with care. Also some flooding on Bavelaw Green in Balerno."

Lothian Buses has also tweeted about a diversion of its 20, 36 and 63 services away from Bankhead Crossway North, which has been forced to close because of subsidence on the carriageway.

Pictures have also been shared on social media showing floodwater in Corstorphine, near Edinburgh Zoo, and in March Road in Blackhall.

Floodwater near Edinburgh Zoo. Pic: @violatricky/twitter

Edinburgh Travel News has also tweeted that are is flooding on Westburn Avenue in Wester Hailes Road.

There are also reports of flooding on Ferry Road due to an overflowing drain, as well as some flooding on the A71 at Addiston Bridge.

Telford Road is also thought to have some localised floods.