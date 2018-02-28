Flights suspended at Glasgow Airport due to weather

Have your say

Glasgow Airport has closed its runway following heavy snow in the area, with Aberdeen also being forced to close earlier this morning.

While Aberdeen managed to reopen at 7:30am this morning, Glasgow Airport is expected to remain closed until 9am.

Flights have been suspended at Glasgow Airport.

They tweeted: “Due to heavy snowfall we’ve had to temporarily suspend operations while our teams clear the runway and taxiways to make them safe.

“Please check with your airline for specific flight info.

“Our snow teams are currently out clearing the runway and taxiways following heavy snowfall. We plan to reopen the runway at 9am”

The airport had hoped to reopen its runway at 8:30am but this has since been moved to 9am.

Transport Minister Humza Yousaf said amber alerts for snow and freezing winds from the early hours of Wednesday could be changed to red for extreme weather in certain areas, with motorists urged not to travel.

Police Scotland has urged motorists in affected areas not to travel by road, however other transport services are likely to be impacted.