‘Flash freeze’ causes Glasgow Airport to grind to a halt

Have your say

Freezing temperatures meant flights were cancelled and diverted from Glasgow Airport.

A ‘flash freeze’ and heavy rain caused ice to form quickly on the airport’s runway, as well as on access roads to the airport.

Flights were cancelled and diverted from Glasgow Airport. Picture: John Devlin

READ MORE: Drone came within 15 metres of ‘colliding’ with plane at Glasgow Airport

Seven flights landed at Edinburgh and Prestwick airports while aviation chiefs were forced to cancel four flights to and from London City Airport.

Crews were dispatched to the runways in order to clear approach routes.

READ MORE: Scotland shivers in coldest night of the year so far

A Glasgow Airport spokesman said: “The airport is now back in operation but the issue will have a knock-on effect throughout the evening.”

Passengers are being urged to contact their airline before flying this evening.