Five in hospital after horror crash between bus and car near Bathgate

FIVE people have been hospitalised after a bus collided with a car on a road in West Lothian.

Emergency Crews rushed to the incident at on the B792 near Ballencrief Toll Roundabout at Torphichen after the vehicle crashed down a roadside embankment.

Police officers arrived on the scene at around 12.55pm this afternoon, backed by a huge response team from the Scottish Ambulance Service.

The air ambulance was also in attendance along with a special paramedic operations team and Emergency Medical Retrieval Service.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital

It is understood an E&M Horsburgh coach was one of the vehicles involved in the collision.

The scene of the crash between a bus and a car near Bathgate. Picture: SWNS

In a post on Twitter, West Lothian Council said school bus services for Bathgate Academy and nearby St Kentigern’s would be rerouted due to the road closure.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said the road was set to remain closed during rush hour.

She added: “Police in West Lothian respnded to the Ballencrieff Toll Roundabout in Bathgate at around 12.55pm on Tuesday 8th January following a collision involving a bus and car.”

“The road is currently closed as emergency services work to establish the extent of any injuries and determine the full circumstances surrounding this collision.”

The incident occurred around 12.55pm on Tuesday. Picture: SWNS

A spokesman for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 1248 hours today to attend an incident in Bathgate.

“We dispatched three ambulances, two Paramedic Response Units, our special operations team, two specialist paramedics, a Patient Transport Vehicle, an air ambulance, our Emergency Medical Retrieval Service team and the Medic 1 medical team to the scene.

“We transported three patients to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary and two patients to Forth Valley Royal Hospital.”