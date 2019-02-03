Fishermen pulled from water after boat sinks

Two fishermen are being treated in hospital after being pulled from the water after their boat sank.

The men were at Ardtoe Bay on the Ardnamurchan peninsula on Scotland’s west coast when their 30ft fishing vessel went down.

The Coastguard was alerted and the Mallaig lifeboat sent to the scene with the crew pulling the men from the water at around 3.30pm on Sunday.

They were then transferred to the Coastguard rescue helicopter and flown to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness for treatment.

It is thought the men may have been in the water for around an hour.

A Coastguard spokeswoman said: “We were involved in a rescue off of Ardnamurchan.

“A fishing vessel went down and two fishermen were rescued out of the water. The Mallaig lifeboat located the casualties.

“The Salen and Mallaig Coastguard rescue teams were sent to assist along with the Coastguard rescue helicopter, which transferred the casualties to Raigmore Hospital.”