Fisherman found dead after falling from boat near Scottish island

A fisherman has died after falling overboard from a German-registered vessel near the Western Isles.

The coastguard picked up a distress broadcast 45 nautical miles off the Butt of Lewis at around 2.50am today.

The Butt of Lewis. Picture: Getty Images

Helicopters from Stornoway and Inverness were sent to the scene, while other ships in the area joined the search.

The RNLI's lifeboat from Stornoway also assisted the three-hour search in rough seas until the man was recovered.

A statement from the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said: "Two Coastguard helicopters and Stornoway RNLI lifeboat were involved in an extensive search overnight for a fisherman who went overboard from a German-registered fishing vessel, 45 nautical miles North of the Butt of Lewis.

"Stornoway Coastguard was alerted at 2.50am by a UK-registered fishing vessel which had picked up the German vessel's local distress broadcast.

"Other fishing vessels in the area joined the search and HM Coastguard sent coastguard rescue helicopters from Stornoway and Inverness, and Stornoway RNLI lifeboat launched.

"After three hours of searching in rough seas, the casualty was recovered to his own vessel and confirmed as deceased."