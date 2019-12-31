First picture shows horrific two-car crash which caused major delays at busy Edinburgh junction

Have your say

The incident has now ended.

This is the first picture from the scene of a two-car crash which caused major delays on a busy Edinburgh junction earlier today.

The two cars involved in the collision

Police were called to Milton Road East in Joppa at 10.40am at the junction with Edinburgh Road.

Debris from the vehicles was strewn across the carriageway but there were no reports of injuries.

A police spokeswoman said: "It doesn't appear to be serious or life-threatening.

"The vehicles are being removed and the council have been called to remove debris on the road."