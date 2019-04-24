Firefighters on the scene as Glasgow Airport evacuated for drill

Glasgow Airport has been temporarily evacuated and firefighters are on the scene as part of a planned drill.
A video posted to Twitter shows three fire engines outside the terminal building.
It is understood the annual test was timed to cause minimal disruption.
A spokesman for Glasgow Airport confirmed that the evacuation was a planned exercise.
