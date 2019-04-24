Firefighters on the scene as Glasgow Airport evacuated for drill

Have your say

Glasgow Airport has been temporarily evacuated and firefighters are on the scene as part of a planned drill.

A video posted to Twitter shows three fire engines outside the terminal building.

READ MORE: 100-metre viewing platform and virtual reality tours planned for Forth bridges

It is understood the annual test was timed to cause minimal disruption.

A spokesman for Glasgow Airport confirmed that the evacuation was a planned exercise.

For all the latest Scottish news, sport and features click here, or head to our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.