Fife Rail services face disruption over Edinburgh train breakdown

A broken down train at Edinburgh Gateway means Fife commuters are facing delays, alterations, or even cancellations this evening.

Services through the station are now subject to disruption until 6pm today.

ScotRail said of the incident: “Because of a broken down train earlier today at Edinburgh Gateway train services through this station may be subject to disruption on all routes. Disruption is expected to last until around 6pm today.

The broken down train is now on the move back to the depot and services are returning to normal, however there will be some alterations, cancellations and delays.”

Services affected include:

• The 3.20pm Glenrothes With Thornton to Tweedbank

• The 3.45pm Edinburgh to Glenrothes With Thornton

• The 4.51pm Glenrothes With Thornton to Tweedbank

• The 5.06pm Glenrothes With Thornton to Edinburgh

