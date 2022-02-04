Fife HGV crash: 55-year-old man taken to hospital after lorry found 'on its side' on A92, Cupar

A 55-year-old man has been taken to hospital after a lorry was found ‘lying on its side’ following a single vehicle crash on the A92 in Fife.

By Hannah Brown
Friday, 4th February 2022, 8:19 am
Updated Friday, 4th February 2022, 8:19 am

The incident happened on the A92 near Rathillet Cupar and was reported to the police at around 3.15pm.

Local reports have suggested that the lorry was found lying on its side on Friday morning at around 6.30am.

Police have said that a 55-year-old male driver was taken to Ninewells Hospital ‘as a precaution’ following the incident.

Police Scotland said a 55-year-old man has been taken to hospital after a lorry was found ‘lying on its side’ following a single vehicle crash on the A92 in Fife (Photo: John Devlin).

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 3.15am on Friday, 4 February, officers were called to reports of a single vehicle crash involving an HGV on the A92, near Rathillet, Cupar.

"The 55-year-old male driver was taken to Ninewells Hospital as a precaution."

It is understood that traffic is coping relatively well but a number of drivers have stopped to help.

People are being asked to ‘watch the approach’ if they are passing the area.

