Two casualties have been reported but their conditions are unknown.

Traffic Scotland reported the crash at 7.15am and confirmed at 7.45am that the road was closed both north and eastbound.

The slip roads to the A92 from the M90 J2A and the Crossgates Roundabout were also closed.

Westbound traffic was being diverted via Cowdenbeath.

Traffic Scotland confirmed at around 9.30am that the accident had been cleared and the road was re-opened.

Police Scotland confirmed that officers were at the scene but did not give any more information.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 7.10am on Wednesday, December 8, to reports of a collision involving a private car on the A92 between Crossgates and Cowdenbeath.

“Operations control immediately mobilised four fire engines and a heavy rescue unit to the scene.

“Firefighters extracted two casualties from the car and handed them into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service.

“Crews left the scene after ensuring the area was made safe.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been contacted for a comment.

