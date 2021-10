At least 22 ScotRail services between Edinburgh and Fife, Perth and Arbroath were cancelled following the incident, understood to be a fatality, at around 2pm.

A further nine services, including between Edinburgh and Aberdeen and Inverness, were disrupted, with some terminated or delayed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ScotRail’s JourneyCheck service said: “Due to the emergency services dealing with an incident between Dalmeny and Inverkeithing.

Trains across the Forth Bridge were halted following the incident. Picture: Michael Gillen

“All lines are closed.