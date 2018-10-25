‘Fewer direct trains’ to Scotland due to King’s Cross disruption

LNER passengers between Scotland and London could face months of weekend disruption next year during major work at King’s Cross station.

It could mean fewer direct trains from Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Inverness running there.

The works at King's Cross next year are set to cause months of disruption. Picture: Alastair Dalton

Some may be diverted to other London stations.

There is also speculation that some LNER services may not run further than Peterborough.

However, Network Rail told The Scotsman there would be no complete closures of King’s Cross and it was “very unlikely” that all its direct trains to and from Scotland would be halted.

• READ MORE: ScotRail driver failed drugs test following train derailment

The £250 million project is to upgrade track layouts.

However, the duration and timing of the work, and how trains will be affected, is still being discussed.

A Network Rail spokesman said: “We are not looking at shutting the station, only certain platforms, which would reduce the number of lines running in and out.

“Things are still at the early planning stage and there are no fixed dates.”

However, a LNER spokesman said: “There will be several weekends next year when King’s Cross will be closed. The options are still being developed at present and the access plan is still being agreed.”