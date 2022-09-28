Ferguson Marine reveals further delay to CalMac ferry construction project

Shipyard chief executive David Tydeman told MSPs in a letter published on Wednesday that the second ferry, known as hull 802, is not now expected to be handed over until the first quarter of 2024 compared to the previously scheduled timescale of between October and December 2023.

He also said in the update to the Scottish Parliament’s net zero, energy and transport committee that there was a “one to two month worst case slippage in final handover” of Glen Sannox, or 801, the first vessel.

Mr Tydeman said the diversion of resources from 802 to Glen Sannox because of extra work required on the latter ferry had meant “structural completion” of 802 had moved from September to late November 2023.

Glen Sannox is not due to be completed until next year. Picture: Cmal/Robert Perry

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said “practical completion” was now forecast for the end of December 2023, which would delay its final dry docking to early 2024, with “associated trails and handover now planned for Q1 [January-March] 2024.

Mr Tydeman said: “Whilst this move of the handover date for 802 from Q4 [October-December] 2023 into Q1 2024 is disappointing, we believe that our up-front efforts on much more robust planning of 802 and learning from 801 can present this change of dates as a positive , more professional approach, for a realistic and deliverable handover in time for the summer season 2024.”

Glen Sannox, ordered for the main Arran route, is due to be finished between March and May next year, and Mr Tydeman said it “remains on target for completion in April”.

However, he warned of the possible slippage because of the “complexity of the on-board ship management system” and the “first-of-class aspect of commissioning the liquified natural gas system”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Completion of Glen Sannox is running five years late. Picture: Cmal

Edward Mountain, the committee’s convener, speaking as a Highlands and Islands MSP, said: “This latest update from Ferguson Marine confirms my suspicions that the delivery of vessel 802 is still impacted by problems and delays.

“These are not the fault of the new management of the yard though.

"I support the progress David Tydeman is making and he is not to blame for the delayed delivery of 802, the Scottish Government is.

Advertisement Hide Ad