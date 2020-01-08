Fears that strong wind gust blew Edinburgh man, 63, into path of car in Queensferry Road fatal crash

Ian Meldrum's family have been left devastated by the tragic incident.

The family of a man killed after being hit by a car on Queensferry Road fear he may have been blown into the path of the vehicle by a strong gust of wind.

Ian Meldrum died after a collision with a car in Queensferry Road.

Ian Meldrum, from Corstorphine, died shortly after stepping off a bus and colliding with a Nissan Note between the junctions of Parkgrove Avenue and Drum Brae North, at about 9:10pm on Tuesday night.

Speaking to the Edinburgh Evening News, Ian's brother, Kev Meldrum, described his sibling as a "well-liked" and "bubbly" man with a passion for fishing who will be sorely missed by his family.

And he said that, although police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident, one of the possibilities being explored is that strong winds blew the 63-year-old onto the road.

Kev, who lives in Fife, said: "We don't known if he has lost his balance and fallen or whether it's been a gust of wind. We're still not sure if the car went out of control and went onto the pavement.

"We think he has fallen onto the road. It seems the most likely scenario. We know he has fallen quite a lot recently so whether it's been that, and with the high winds last night, it's a possibility.

"We'd like to thank the emergency services and anyone else who did what they could to help him. We also feel for the driver in this as well."

Kev said that, after stepping off the bus, his brother would only have had to walk between 30 and 50 yards before turning a corner to go home.

Kev, who drove over to Edinburgh from Fife at 2am on Wednesday to be with his brother's family, said he did not know Ian's exact medical status but believed he was registered disabled.

Ian had been returning home from Davidson's Mains area of the city and it is thought he had been out at a bank to withdraw cash and that he may have also been shopping.

Witness and Dash-cam Appeal

Police have appealed for any witnesses to come forward as well as anyone with dashcam footage.

In a statement, the force said that Ian was pronounced dead at the scene and that the road was shut for about four hours, reopening just after 1am.

Sergeant Jennifer Forbes of Edinburgh Road Policing Unit said: “Enquires into this crash are ongoing. We have already spoken to a number of people who witnessed the incident but would appeal to anyone we haven’t spoken to regarding this to please contact us.

“I would also urge anyone with dashcam footage to get in contact with police.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 3488 of Tuesday, 7 January, 2020.

Love for Fishing

Kev described his brother as a "passionate fisherman" who owned a couple of boats at Loch Rannoch (Perth and Kinross). In earlier years, Ian also did some sea fishing in Eyemouth, Berwickshire.

He also described his brother as quite a sporty person and said that, just before he turned 16, Ian was scouted by Crystal Palace while playing for a youth team in Edinburgh.

But Kev recalled: "They wanted to sign him and take him down there but his mother said he was too young for that."

Ian, who had always lived in the Clermiston and Corstorphine areas of Edinburgh, also played as a DJ at lots of discos and weddings in his younger days, mainly as a hobby but sometimes to earn a living.

He also worked as a cargo worker for British Airways during the 1970s and 80s.

Kev added: "He was always a bubbly person and I think he was well liked and had a lot of friends. He was a right character."

Ian leaves behind two children and three grandchildren as well as his partner, Angela.

Family Tribute

An emotional tribute was also released by Ian's family via Police Scotland on Tuesday.

It said: "We are devastated, it is hard to come to terms with the news. Words will not describe how sorely he will be missed.

"We would like to thank those who stopped to help Ian, we are very thankful you were there."