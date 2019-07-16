Fast and Furious 9: Royal Mile residents warned of closures as filming takes place in Edinburgh

Have your say

Residents have been warned to prepare for Holywood high speed car chases being filmed along the Royal Mile in Edinburgh during September.

Production company FF9 alongside Universal Pictures have leafleted local residents and businesses to the filming due to take place on Monday 9 and Tuesday 10 September along the High Street, Parliament Square and St Giles Street.

Production company FF9 alongside Universal Pictureshave leafleted local residents and businessesto the filming due to take place on Monday 9 and Tuesday 10 September along the High Street, Parliament Squareand St Giles Street.

READ MORE: New period drama Belgravia is filming in Edinburgh - and it's written by Downton Abbey's Julian Fellowes

It said the area has been chosen as the area of one of our "hero locations."

The Fast and Furious action films which centre round illegal street racing are Universal's biggest franchise of all time, and is currently the ninth-highest grossing film of all time.

Previous films have starred Holywood legends such as Vin Diesel and Paul Walker.

Fast and Furious car chases to be filmed in Edinburgh's Royal Mile.

The notification says that "the scenes involve vehicles travelling at speed, and as such require us to implement road closure along the High Street and Parliament Square".

There will be a police presence during filming.

READ MORE: Outlander locations map: all of the spots filming took place in Scotland

Residents and office workers will be escorted through the security barriers, though may have to wait until certain scenes are shot.

Production company FF9 alongside Universal Pictureshave leafleted local residents and businessesto the filming due to take place on Monday 9 and Tuesday 10 September along the High Street, Parliament Squareand St Giles Street.

The film company says it will be holding meetings to discuss the filming with those living in the area, including local businesses.

The ninth Fast and Furious movie is due to be released in 2020. The tenth is due in 2021.