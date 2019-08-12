Falkirk rail services returning to normal

Rail services in the Falkirk district are slowly returning to normal.

Passengers travelling on services from both Falkirk stations, Camelon, Larbert and Polmont have been facing delays and cancellations today due to flooding in the Winchburgh Tunnel.

For health and safety reasons all services passing through the tunnel between Linlithgow and Haymarket were being forced to travel at a reduced speed this morning while engineers worked to pump the water from the tunnel.

However ScotRail and Network Rail have confirmed this lunchtime that the water level has now dropped to a point where services can be reintroduced without the speed restriction.

In a social media post, ScotRail said this afternoon: “We’ll restore the normal timetable in a controlled manner, to prevent further disruption. A number of our trains and crews have been left out of position – which we’re working to sort out now.”

The news will be welcomed by those passengers who faced disruption on their morning commute due to flooding in the tunnel for the second time in a week.