Falkirk rail service disruption to continue

The ongoing distruption to train services through the Falkirk area is expected to continue for the rest of the day.

ScotRail had been forced to cancel services on the Edinburgh to Glasgow Queen Street line last night and today due to flooding on the railway at the Winchburgh Tunnel following heavy rain.

This resulted in major disruption on the routes between Glasgow and Edinburgh via Falkirk High, via Falkirk Grahamston and between Edinburgh and Dunblane.

Engineers are on site, working alongside the fire service, to do everything they can to pump the two feet of water out from the tunnel.

Once the track is clear it will have to be inspected for any damage before trains can run on it.

As a result trains have been cancelled and passengers advised to find alternative transport, although replacement bus services have been running a shuttle service between Falkirk Grahamston and Edinburgh Park.

A social media post from the rail operator this afternoon has confirmed the issue does not look likely to be resolved soon.

It stated: “UPDATE: I’m afraid we’re expecting disruption to services through Winchburgh to continue for the rest of the day.”

Services are currently runing from Glasgow Queen Street to Linlithgow every 30 minutes and from Glasgow Queen Street to Falkirk Grahamston every hour.

Services between Dunblane and Falkirk Grahamston are also running every hour.

Buses are running both ways between Falkirk Grahamston and Edinburgh Park, calling at Polmont and Linlithgow.