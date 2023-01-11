Flights across the US have been grounded due to a technical error following an issue with the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) computer system and their Notice to Air Missions system.

The FAA system that alerts pilots and other flight personnel about hazards or any changes to airport facility services and relevant procedures was not processing updated information, the regulator’s website showed on Wednesday.

The FAA said on their website that “technicians are currently working to restore the system.”

In a Twitter statement they wrote: “The FAA is working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System. We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now.

“Operations across the National Airspace System are affected.

“We will provide frequent updates as we make progress.”

US flights grounded: How many flights have been delayed?

Over 400 flights were delayed within, into, or out of the United States according to flight tracking website FlightAware.

American Airlines and United have both confirmed to passengers waiting for flights that there is a nationwide system outage.

When will the FAA system be back?

The FAA said its NOTAM (Notice to Air Missions) system had “failed”. There was no immediate estimate for when it would be back, the website showed, though NOTAMs issued before the outage were still viewable. No new NOTAMS or amendments have been processed since 20:28 UTC yesterday,

What is a NOTAM?