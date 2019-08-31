End of an era for sold-out 45-mile intercity cycle

Scotland’s biggest mass cycling event is to be scrapped next week after 20 years, in favour of shorter, free rides across the country to widen participation.

The final 45-mile Pedal for Scotland Classic Challenge between Glasgow and Edinburgh will be staged next Sunday with all 7,500 tickets expected to be sold.

Organiser Cycling Scotland has decided to replace the annual event, which costs £51 including bike transport, with a series of free rides of up to ten miles, starting with pilots in Falkirk and Arbroath next year.

It said these would attract more people to take part and cost significantly less to run. While the Classic Challenge has been held on closed roads, the new events will mainly use cycle lanes and off-road paths to reduce costs.

Cycling Scotland chief executive Keith Irving said: “Our focus will be on people who do not currently cycle, and in their own communities rather than having to come to Glasgow.

“The entry fee has been a barrier to some and there are plenty of other cycling events for those happy to pay.

“Using existing cycling infrastructure will massively reduce the cost of road closures, stewarding and emergency services’ cover.”

The new events, of some five to ten miles, will be based on Pedal for Scotland’s Wee Jaunt rides for families.

A total of 113,000 people have taken part in the Classic Challenge since 1999, raising millions of pounds for charity.

A 100-mile Big Belter ride is run between the cities via Carnwath in South Lanarkshire on the same day.

Lee Craigie, Scotland’s active nation commissioner, said: “When I was young, the idea of riding a bike between Glasgow and Edinburgh was incomprehensible, but little by little, more and more felt possible to me and now that distance seems much smaller. We are all capable of so much more than we think we are and it’s events like Pedal for Scotland that help us realise that.”

She added: “It’s a real achievement for all those who participate.”