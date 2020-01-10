Electric buses back on Glasgow's streets next week

Two electric buses announced for Glasgow last year are to start running on Monday, operator First announced today.

It follows a £20 million green economy deal with SP {ScottishPower] Energy Networks which also saved the city's only electric bus service.

The link between the city centre and the Riverside Museum in the west end was launched in 2014 but faced the axe because of rising costs of keeping the early-generation electric buses running.

SPEN chief executive Frank Mitchell told The Scotsman last November: "It was the wrong move to take the healthiest buses off the streets of Glasgow."

First's two new single deckers will operate on the M3 route between Milton, Springburn, Stobhill Hospital in the north of Glasgow with the city centre.

The SP funding is to help Glasgow's bid to become the UK's first net-zero emissions city by 2030.

The buses, built by Alexander Dennis in Falkirk, also have USB charging points, on-board audio-visual next stop announcements and free wi-fi.

They also have "mirror-less smartvision technology", which replaces wing mirrors with CCTV monitors in the driver's cab like those on some of First Glasgow's,other buses.

These are designed to help reduce blind spots for drivers and reduce the effects of bad weather on vision.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is due to plug in the buses for their first charge at First's Caledonia depot on the south side of the city later today .

She said: "Scotland was one of the first countries to acknowledge we are facing a global climate emergency and we have legislated for the most ambitious carbon reduction target of any country in the world.

"A key part of our plans is encouraging greater use of public transport as well as phasing out petrol and diesel vehicles.

"It's so great to see First and SP Energy Networks playing their part in helping us to achieve our goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2045."

First Glasgow managing director Andrew Jarvis said: "Every customer journey on the route will save around 2kg of CO2 compared with driving on your own in an average car, making bus the best choice in reducing the impact on the planet.

"As a business, one of our main goals is to make buses part of the solution when it comes to improving air quality in the city.

"We've already invested £31 million in the last two years.

"By working with Glasgow City Council and Transport Scotland, we plan to make great strides forward in doing our bit to improve the city's air quality and making Glasgow a cleaner and greener place to live and work."

As part of the SP Energy Networks' funding deal, First will also introduce 22 electric vehicle charging points in its Caledonia depot to enable it to increase its electric fleet.