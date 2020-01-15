Elderly woman hospitalised after incident on Edinburgh city centre bus

Have your say

Police have appealed for witnesses after an OAP was injured aboard an Edinburgh bus.

The elderly woman was with her dog and standing on a Lothian Bus, number 377, at Dundas Street with its junction with Queen Street at around 1.55pm today.

As the bus moved off, the lady fell over, sustaining an injury.

Emergency services attended and the 85-year-old woman was taken to hospital, where she is being treated.

Officers from Road Policing are appealing to the passengers who were on the number 377 bus at the time to get in touch.

Please call Edinburgh City Road Policing via 101, quoting incident number, 1608 of 14 January, 2020.