Elderly couple dead after horror crash between bus and car near Bathgate

A collision between a bus and a car in West Lothian has left two people dead and several injured.

Emergency Crews rushed to the incident at on the B792 near Ballencrief Toll Roundabout at Torphichen after the vehicle crashed down a roadside embankment.

Police officers arrived on the scene at around 12.55pm on Tuesday afternoon, backed by a huge response team from the Scottish Ambulance Service.

A Vauxhall Corsa and a small single decker bus, believed to be an E&M Horsburgh coach,‎ collided resulting in the elderly occupants of the Corsa sustaining serious injuries.

The male driver, aged 78 and his 79-year-old female passenger were pronounced dead at the scene.

The 56-year-old male driver of the bus was taken to hospital along with two male passengers, aged 54 and 55 and a 78-year-old female passenger.

The scene of the crash between a bus and a car near Bathgate. Picture: SWNS

All sustained non-serious or life threatening injuries.

A further female passenger, aged 74, was uninjured.

The air ambulance was also in attendance along with a special paramedic operations team and Emergency Medical Retrieval Service.

Road Policing Officers continue to investigate the full circumstances of this collision and the road is currently still closed.

The incident occurred around 12.55pm on Tuesday. Picture: SWNS

Anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Sergeant Gary Taylor from the Road Policing Unit in Livingston said: “Tragically this incident has resulted in the occupants of the car sustaining a number of injuries from which they could not recover and our sympathies are with their family at this time.

“Our investigation to establish exactly what happened is ongoing and anyone who witnessed the collision should contact police immediately.

“In addition, any motorists who were on the road at the time and may have relevant dash-cam footage, should also get in touch.”

The road was closed by police. Picture: SWNS

In a post on Twitter, West Lothian Council said school bus services for Bathgate Academy and nearby St Kentigern’s would be rerouted due to the road closure.

A spokesman for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 1248 hours today to attend an incident in Bathgate.

“We dispatched three ambulances, two Paramedic Response Units, our special operations team, two specialist paramedics, a Patient Transport Vehicle, an air ambulance, our Emergency Medical Retrieval Service team and the Medic 1 medical team to the scene.

“We transported three patients to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary and two patients to Forth Valley Royal Hospital.”

Those with information can contact the Road Policing Unit in Livingston via 101 and quote incident number number 1465 of the 8th January.