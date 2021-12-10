Network Rail Scotland said on Twitter at 5.40am that engineers were on site dealing with the fault which was preventing trains from using platforms eight to 12.

Shortly after they advised passengers looking to travel to Edinburgh from Glasgow, Stirling or Dunblane to check with operators before heading out.

ScotRail added that services from Edinburgh to Glasgow Queen via Falkirk High and Falkirk Grahamston are subject to delays or alterations.

Trains travelling from Helensburgh and Milngavie which were due to terminate at Edinburgh Waverley will now terminate in Bathgate, and the services will “start back” from Bathgate while the fault is being dealt with.

The operator has requested buses to act as a shuttle service calling at all stations between Edinburgh Park and Bathgate.

It has also arranged for rail tickets to be accepted on Edinburgh Trams between Edinburgh Waverley, Haymarket and Edinburgh Park.

Edinburgh Waverley disruption: Points failure causes serious Friday morning delays and cancellations

