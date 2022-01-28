From February 9 until April, the tram will terminate on Shandwick Place. Starting in April, the line will end at St Andrew Square.

As part of the new phase, the temporary tram stop at York Place – which was built for the original tram line – will be demolished to allow for the construction of a crossover, which will link the existing line with the new route.

There will also be changes to traffic management on Leith Walk. Work will commence on the east side of the street on February 2, which will result in the city-bound lane closing. Traffic will be diverted to the road on the west side from Manderston Street. This work is expected to finish by Summer 2022.

The Trams to Newhaven project will connect Leith and Newhaven to the current end of the Edinburgh tram line at York Place.

The project faced a 13 week set back due to issues caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, however, it is still on track for completion in spring 2023.

So far, construction has been completed on two new tram stops, which are on McDonald Road and Ocean Terminal.

Work began on the Trams to Newhaven project in November 2019, and is expected to complete next spring. Picture: Trams To Newhaven

Construction of a new, permanent stop at Picardy Place will start in May. This stop will come into use when the line to Newhaven opens next year.

According to Edinburgh Council, more than 60% of track has been laid and 85% percent of necessary diversions have been carried out.

Councillor Lesley Macinnes, Transport and Environment Convener, said: "We’re entering a significant phase of the Trams to Newhaven project, as we work to link the old line to the new. We are in the final year of construction for the project which will be followed by a period of testing and commissioning ahead of opening for service in Spring 2023.

“With 60% of track laid and main construction on two of the new tram stops completed, we’re making great progress and it’s exciting to be able to see elements of the new line in place, giving us an idea of how the route will look next year.

“Of course, as is expected of major infrastructure projects of this nature, there is bound to be some disruption, and I’d like to thank all those living and working nearby for their patience. We’re working hard to mitigate the impacts and will continue liaising with residents, businesses and public transport providers to keep them up to date”.

Councillor Karen Doran, Transport and Environment Vice Convener, said: “Delivering the tram line to Newhaven will unlock a large area of the city for housing and economic development, while providing a sustainable, reliable mode of transport to densely populated communities.

“We’re clearly making great strides towards its completion, and we’re making every effort to minimise disruption as part of this process”.

Lea Harrison, Edinburgh Trams Managing Director, commented: “We are aware that the closure, and temporary suspension of services to Princes Street and St Andrew Square may cause inconvenience to some customers, so these works have been scheduled during the quietist time of the year and well ahead of what is expected to be a busy summer for the city.”

