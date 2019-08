Have your say

Trams in Edinburgh were terminating early after reports of an elderly man falling from a wheelchair on to the tracks.

Edinburgh Trams tweeted to say that services would be terminating at the West End tram stop following a 'medical emergency' at York Place.

One eyewitness has told the Evening News that an elderly man has fallen from his wheelchair on to the tram tracks.

Trams have since began running the full route again.

More to follow.