Edinburgh Trams introduce contactless payments

CONTACTLESS payment technology has now be rolled out to all Edinburgh Trams stops.

The firm says customers can now purchase their tickets with an enabled debit or credit card at 51 upgraded ticket vending machines without having to use their PIN. The machines also accept Apple Pay and Android Pay on mobile devices.

Lea Harrison, Edinburgh Trams Managing Director, said: “Initial trials of the technology at selected stops proved a real hit with customers, who no longer have to dig in their wallet or purse for loose change or stand around entering their PIN.

“We’re delighted that this quick and easy payment method is now available at all stops, and it’s really speeding up the process of buying a ticket for our customers before they board a tram.”

It was revealed last year that Lothian Buses was also trialling contactless payments on its Airlink service.