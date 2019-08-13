Edinburgh Trams disruption after medical emergency declared on Princes Street

Tram users in Edinburgh city centre are experiencing service disruption due to a medical emergency.
Trams are currently running an irregular service after a medical incident on Princes Street which occurred after 5pm on Tuesday.
The nature of the medical incident remains unknown at this time.
A spokesperson for Edinburgh Trams confirmed via Twitter that the incident had forced some services to terminate at the West End.
It has since been declared that trams are running a full route.
However, commuters have been advised to expect minor delays in the meantime.