Edinburgh tram extension: road closures, construction dates and when the tram to Newhaven will be operational

The Edinburgh tram is being extended to Newhaven, in a massive expansion estimated to cost around £207 million.

Currently, the tram runs from Edinburgh Airport to York Place, and the new line will add 4.69km (2.91 miles) to its length, connecting it to Leith and Newhaven.

The extension will add eight new stops, going all the way to Newhaven. Picture: Edinburgh City Council

It’s expected to take three-and-a-half years, and will cause significant disruption to the north of the city.

Here’s everything you need to know about the extension and the new tram route.

When does the work begin?

The official start date for the construction work was Monday 18 November and the work is now underway on Constitution Street.

The ambitious new extension has divided opinion. Picture: Edinburgh City Council

Construction work in Newhaven and near Ocean Terminal will start in spring 2020.

The extension is predicted to take around three-and-a-half years, with the aim of having the new line fully operational by Spring 2023.

What areas will be affected?

The work begins on Constitution Street, and the council has promised to inform residents of any alterations it will cause to waste collection, bus routes, loading and parking provisions.

A map of the extended line. Picture: Edinburgh City Council

It will affect parts of the street: Foot of the Walk to Coatfield Lane and North junction of Queen Charlotte Street to Constitution Place

Throughout this period, access will be maintained from Laurie Street into Kirkgate and from Mitchell Street into Maritime Lane.

Leith Walk will be impacted later on, with the main construction work there beginning in spring 2020.

Traffic will continue in both directions during the work, and all bus stops will remain active although some may be moved a short distance. Bus timetables will not be affected.

The full construction schedule is as follows:

London Road to Manderston Street - Enabling works Autumn Nov 2019 to Spring2020,

Main works Spring 2020 – Autumn 2021

Queen Charlotte Street to Constitution Place - November 2019 – Autumn 2020

Foot of the Walk to Coatfield Lane - November 2019 – Spring 2021

Ocean Drive - Spring 2020 – Autumn 2020

Melrose Drive to Newhaven - Spring 2020 – Summer 2021

Rennie’s Isle to Ocean Terminal - Summer 2020 – Spring 2021

Picardy Place to London Road - Spring 2021 – Spring 2022

Coatfield Lane to Queen Charlotte Street - Spring 2021 – Spring 2022

Tower Place to Rennie’s Isle - Spring 2021 – Autumn 2021

Ocean Drive to Melrose Drive - Summer 2021 – Autumn 2021

Manderston Street to Foot of the Walk - Autumn 2021 – Summer 2022

Constitution Place to Tower Place - Autumn 2021 – Summer 2022

Melrose Drive - Autumn 2021 – Spring 2022

Picardy Place to York Place - Winter 2021/22 – Summer 2022

What will the new tram stops be?

The extended tram will run all the way from Edinburgh Airport to Newhaven.

Eight new stops will be put in, all in keeping with the current look and feel of the existing stops.

People will be able to jump on and off the trams at:

Picardy Place

McDonald Road

Balfour Street

Foot of the Walk

The Shore

Port of Leith

Ocean Terminal

Newhaven.